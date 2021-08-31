Beyoncé Stuns In Gold Hot Pants, Sliding Into 40th Birthday, What?!!”

What?! Beyoncé is turning 40? Yes, it’s true. The iconic mega star will turn 40 on Saturday, September 4. She talks about the big milestone in the September cover story of Harper’s Bazaar. For the issue, she posed in several ensembles including the amazing gold sequins hot pants below by designer Alberta Ferretti.

In the magazine, the 39-year-old says: “It’s hard going against the grain, but being a small part of some of the overdue shifts happening in the world feels very rewarding. I want to continue to work to dismantle systemic imbalances. I want to continue to turn these industries upside down.”

Beyoncé turns 40 on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

There’s a dress version of those Alberta Ferretti pants, too!

Those gold sequins cowboy pants and black hat seem to compliment the new Ivy Park “Rodeo” collection…