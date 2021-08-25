Ashanti Stuns In Insanely Tiny “Sex Wax” Mini Dress, “Definitely Worth It”

On Season 5 of The $100,000 Pyramid, actress and comedian Ana Gasteyer faces off against actor Luke Kirby followed by actress and singer Ashanti and singer Clay Aiken. When not on TV or on stage or in the studio, Ashanti is flaunting her curves in provocative ensembles including the barely there cut-out mini dress below.

That tropical print dress by designer Louisa Ballou is called a “Black & Blue Sex Wax Dress“ and is described as a “Sleeveless stretch jersey short dress in black featuring graphic pattern in tones of blue. Cut-outs and spring-rings throughout. Asymmetric construction. Self-tie fastening at halter neck and back. Fully lined. Gold-tone hardware.”

Ashanti wore the head-turning dress while hanging out on a New York City rooftop with birthday boy Fat Joe and his wife.

Ashanti captioned the photos: “Far from perfect… but definitely worth it.” Her fans disagree on the “far from perfect” comment!

The $100,000 Pyramid airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on ABC.