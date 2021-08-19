Ariel Winter Wows As Redhead In Peek-a-Boo Ruffle Bikini, “Nice Color!”

Actress Ariel Winter is best known for playing raven-haired daughter Alex on Modern Family. When the gorgeous and talented 23-year-old posted the amazing peek-a-boo ruffled bikini pics below (make sure to swipe!), her fans went wild with praise. “Born to be red” wrote one fan, while another replied “Nice color!”

Not too long ago Ariel was a blonde!

Get ready to see more of Ariel: she currently filming the thriller movie Don’t Log Off with Luke Benward (who is with Ariel in the bikini pics above) and bestie Brielle Barbusca.

Next on her docket is a film titled Crimelands, in which she plays the daughter of a crime boss.