Anya Taylor-Joy Stuns In Yellow Babydoll Dress and Red Lips, “Obsessed!”

Anya Taylor-Joy is the gorgeous and talented 25-year-old model/actress who’s known for her roles in films including Emma (Emma Woodhouse) and series including The Queen’s Gambit (Beth Harmon), among others. When not on a Hollywood TV or movie set, Anya often models as seen in the stunning yellow off-the-shoulder dress below. The dress is by Italian designer Giambattista Valli.

Stylist Law Roach refers to Anya as his “DollBaby” and added the Curtis Mayfield song “Babydoll” to the video above. Law’s fans have been showering him, the red-lipped look (“obsessed with this”) and Anya (“She is a goddess”), among others.

It’s not the first time Law has called Anya (and she has played) a doll. She’s wearing a Carolina Herrera mini dress above.

Get ready to see more of Anya: she will appear next on the big screen in the thriller, Last Night in Soho, in which she plays an aspiring fashion designer who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer… and then things take a dark turn. Last Night in Soho will be released on October 29, 2021.