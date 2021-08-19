Angela Simmons Stuns In Tiny Slip Dress with Thigh High Slit, “Brown Skin Girl”

On the Growing Up Hip Hop episode ‘Brat Loves Judy: So So Defensive,’ all eyes are on Brat and Judy as their relationship “begins to crack when Brat’s friends Montana and Rhonda face divorce.” And when Brat plans a surprise proposal, Judy drops a bomb that Deja’s moving in.

GUHH star Angela Simmons might not be in a limelight in this episode but she is always shining bright on social media. When she shared the gorgeous photo below, of her in a brown satin cowl mini dress with a thigh high slit, she captioned it: “Brown Skin Girl.”

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 pm on WEtv.