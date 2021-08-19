Angela Simmons, Laura Govan Stun In Same Tiny Mini Dress with High Slit, Who Wore It Better?

When not filming the popular reality TV show Growing Up Hip Hop, Angela Simmons (daughter of Run DMC’s Rev Run) is often modeling. When she shared the gorgeous photo below, of her in a brown satin mini dress with a cowl neck, thigh high slit and open back, she captioned it: “Brown Skin Girl.”

Former Basketball Wives star Laura Govan (ex of retired NBA star Gilbert Arenas) wore the same cowl mini dress by New York designer Matthew Reisman. When Laura shared the photos above, she wrote: “Always up for a good challenge!” The photos beg the question: Who wore the dress better? We can’t decide!

Watch more of Angela on Growing Up Hip Hop which airs Thursdays at 9 pm om WEtv.