Alicia Silverstone Stuns In Gigantic Mint Green Gown, Christian Siriano Fans Gasp

Hollywood movie star Alicia Silverstone, who’s best known for her role as Cher in the iconic movie Clueless, just returned from a work/play vacation in France with Project Runway winning fashion designer Christian Siriano. Alicia shared several photos of the two celebs together having fun at the beach and at the chateau Christian rented in Provence.

But it’s the mint green gown aerial photo below that has Christian’s fans gasping. More than one fan used the word “gasping” while another replied: “We have all fainted.”

The dress matches the shutters on the house!

Alicia wore a couple of Christian’s black gowns, too.

Get ready to see more of Alicia: she’s filming a comedy film with Rebel Wilson titled Senior Year. Alicia plays a 37-year-old woman who wakes up from a 20-year coma and returns to the high school where she was a popular cheerleader.