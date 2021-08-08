‘A Criminal Affair’ Star Stuns In Tiny String Bikinis, “Sunkissed”

In the Lifetime movie ‘A Criminal Affair,’ two criminology college students — Julia (Savvy Shay) and Erin (Taylor Jabara) — become engrossed with their handsome imprisoned research subject Cole (Jacob Taylor). The charming man says he’s innocent of the crime that put him in prison, so the two young women try to prove his innocence. When Cole is released from prison, he shows up at their school and, well, a dangerous love triangle ensues.

When not on a TV or movie set, the 25-year-old actress Taylor Jabara enjoys the LA sunshine and often in a tiny string bikini as seen in the stunning photos above and below.

She captioned the cute blue bikini pic above: “Fun hats & virgin coladas” and the red series below “Sunkissed and curly haired.”

A Criminal Affair premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, August 8 at 8 pm.