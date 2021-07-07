Zoë Kravitz Stuns In Tiny Ostrich Feather Mini Dress, “A Lot To Handle”

When not on a TV or movie set, actress Zoë Kravitz (daughter of actress Lisa Bonet and rock star Lenny Kravitz) is often modeling. When she shared the photo below, of her rocking a strapless denim mini dress with feathers by Saint Laurent, her fans and famous friends went wild for the look. Supermodel Abwoa Aboah replied: “This is a lot for me to handle!”

Saint Lauren describes the feather-trimmed denim minidress: as “a faded blue wash that nods to the ’90s” and features a “slim-fitting, short-hemmed design… trimmed with tonal ostrich feathers that frame that shoulders and collarbone.”

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is modeling the YSL denim collection, too.

Get ready to see more of Zoë: she will appear next on the big screen in the 2022 movie The Batman as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman.