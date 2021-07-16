Zoë Kravitz Stuns In Tiny Rhinestone Bra, “Demand You Cry”

When not on a Hollywood TV or movie set or walking the red carpet, actress Zoë Kravitz (daughter of Lisa Bonet and rock star Lenny Kravitz) models. When she shared the stunning video below, of her modeling the YSL Saint Laurent rhinestone bra, her fans and famous friends including Sharon Stone went wild with compliments. A few inquired about the song.

That’s Arsun (New York singer Arsun Sorrenti) singing his 2020 song “Southern Winds” which includes the lyrics: “The night with ten thousand eyes / Whispers scenes that demand you cry / But mercy is on your mind.”

Get ready to see more of Zoe: she will appear next on the big screen in The Batman as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman — out in theaters in 2022. Robert Pattinson plays Bruce Wayne aka Batman.