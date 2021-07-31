Zoë Kravitz Stuns In Bold Red Lips, “These Eyebrows Have Me Undone”

When not on the set of a Hollywood movie or TV series, actress Zoë Kravitz (daughter of actress Lisa Bonet and rock star Lenny Kravitz) often models for French design brand YSL, Yves Saint Laurent aka Saint Laurent. When the 32-year-old entertainer posted the photo below, she captioned it “rouge pur couture the slim” — as in YSL’s slim matte lipstick: Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Touche Éclat Stylo.

Zoe’s fans are going wild for her YSL Beauty red lips and her entire makeup look. One replied: “These Eyebrows Have Me Undone” which provoked another fan to reply: “everything about this has me undone.”

Get ready to see more of Zoë: she will appear next on the big screen in the film The Batman with Robert Pattinson (as Bruce Wayne/Batman). Zoë is playing aka Catwoman. The Batman is scheduled for a March 4, 2022 release.