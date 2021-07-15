Zach Braff Commissions Artist To Paint Florence Pugh, ‘Black Widow’

Actor/director Zach Braff is best known for his roles as DJ in the iconic comedy Scrubs and in films including Garden State with Natalie Portman, among others. When not on a TV or movie set, he’s been seen hanging out with Hollywood movie star Florence Pugh, who currently stars in Marvel Studios’ blockbuster Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson.

Zach is encouraging his fans and followers to go watch Black Widow and is helping to promote Florence’s role (Yelena Belova) by sharing the painting he commissioned from the legendary painter and comic book artist Phil Noto.

Zach is also promoting his latest project, The Comeback Trail, with Robert De Niro, see red carpet photo above.