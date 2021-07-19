Yandy Smith Stuns In Tiny “T H I C K” Bikinis, “Those Flawless Legs!”

On the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta season 10 episode ‘Oh, Baby!’, while Yung Baby Tate mixes business with pleasure in LA, and Karlie Redd finds new love (she brings former NBA star Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian’s ex to dinner), according to VH1, Yandy Smith “struggles to move forward with her foster daughter, Infinity.”

When not filming Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Yandy doesn’t appear to be struggling with anything especially when modeling bikinis as seen in the stunning photos above and below. One fan replied: “Those flawless legs!”

When LHHNY co-star Cyn Santana saw Yandy’s strapless bikini pool pics above from Porsha’s birthday party, she replied: “T H I C K.”

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta airs Mondays at 8 pm on VH1.