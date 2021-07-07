WNBA Star Tiffany Mitchell Stuns In Tiny String Bikinis, “Fit Went Crazy”

Tiffany Mitchell is the 5’9” shooting guard on the WNBA’s Indiana Fever. The 26-year-old played college basketball at South Carolina (2012-2016), where she played for coach Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks and was named SEC Player of the year twice. Tiffany was selected by the Fever in the first round of the 2016 WNBA Draft.

In June 2020, Tiffany hit the 1500 career points mark which makes her the seventh player in the Indiana Fever franchise history to do so. She’s also winning off the court: Tiffany was recently awarded “Biggest Fit In Sports For the Week” by GQSports (see above). The 26-yera-old professional athlete is wearing a Dior logo print button down shirt dress. Or as Tiffany says, “Dior fit went crazy.”

Tiffany also looks great in a bikini as seen in the stunning photos above and below!

She captioned the blue bikini pic below: “they want me to ease up, I aint leave them any breathing room‼️” Indeed.