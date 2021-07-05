Vanna White’s Gorgeous “Twin” Daughter Is Tattoo Artist, “It Keeps Me Up At Night”

When not turning lighted letters and cheering on contestants on the famous TV game show Wheel of Fortune with host Pat Sajak, Vanna White spends time with her family including her daughter Gigi Santo Pierto, who just turned 24. When Vanna shared the sweet mother/daughter photo below, more than one fan replied: “Twins!” and “Same smile!” and “She looks just like you!”

According to her Instagram account, Gigi is a tattoo artist at Transitions Tattoo Studio in Huntington Beach, California, which is owned by famous tattoo artist Danny Wild.

Gigi says about her passion for her profession: “It’s love that keeps me going. I LOVE what I do. It keeps me up at night. I work hard towards my craft so I can give you the best tattoo.”

It looks like Vanna and Gigi enjoy each other’s company!

Wheel of Fortune airs every weekday at 7:30 pm ET on ABC, right after Jeopardy! at 7 pm.