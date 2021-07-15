Vanessa Williams and Rick Fox’s Daughter Stuns In Seaweed Green Bikini, “Can’t Handle This”

Triple threat and former beauty pageant winner Vanessa Williams and retired NBA champion Rick Fox (LA Lakers) are the parents of their one and only child together, daughter Sasha Fox. The 21-year-old is a professional model as seen in the stunning “seaweed” green CUUP bikini photo below.

When Vanessa shared the close-up photo below, she captioned it: “look out baby.” Her fans are flooding her comments section with compliments including: “I can’t handle this anymore!”

Get ready to see more of Rick Fox as an actor: he’s landed a role in the 2022 film The Retirement Plan with Nicolas Cage and Ron Perlman, among others.