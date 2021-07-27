Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Black Velvet Slip Dress with Thigh-High Slit, “That Body!”

Hollywood super star Vanessa Hudgens is at the Festival del cinema, where she’s walking the red carpet in a stunning black lace corset dress with a thigh-high slit that emphasizes all her curves. As one fan replied: “That body!”

That gorgeous black rose velvet-devoré bias-cut slip dress is by Alessandra Rich. It is designed with “a dark sense of romanticism.” Note: Devoré (also called burnout) is a fabric technique used on velvets that dissolves some of the fiber to create an almost transparent pattern against woven fabric.

Vanessa also looks stunning in the cut-out white dress above with Harry Keitel!

Looks like Vanessa is enjoying being a tourist — check her out standing in front of the Tower of Pisa!