Toni Braxton, 53, Stuns In Tiny String Bikini, Shaved Blonde Hair, “Amber Rose Vibes”

R&B singer Toni Braxton has won seven Grammy Awards and is close to hitting 4 million followers on Instagram. The star of the family reality TV show Braxton Family Values keeps her fans on their toes by sharing gorgeous photos and videos from her home. When she shared the stunning tiny string bikini video below — yes, that’s her with the shaved blonde hair — her fans went wild for the look.

More than one fan said they thought Toni was 37-year-old model Amber Rose at first glance.

Toni’s latest album, Spell My Name, was released in 2020.