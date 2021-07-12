Tiffany Haddish Stuns In Tiny Cut-Out Bikini, “Body Looks Amazing!”

Even when not hosting the CBS series Kids Say the Darndest Things or promoting her latest movie Here Today with Billy Crystal, comedic actress Tiffany Haddish is often in a front of a camera. When she shared the stunning cut-out bikini pics taken in the Bahamas below, her fans and famous friends showered her with compliments.

Beyonce’s mom Tina Lawson replied: “Fine as wine”; singer Erykah Badu replied: “She a baddy” and Beyonce’s frequent makeup artist Sir John wrote: “Body looks AMAZING!!!!”

Get ready to see more of Tiffany: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming film The Card Counter with Oscar Isaac and Willem Dafoe (in theaters September 10, 2021). Tiffany plays a mysterious gambling financier known as La Linda.