Thandiwe Newton Stuns In Hoodie Mini Dress, 3-Inch Platform Sandals, “Those Legs!”

Even when not on a TV or movie set, Hollywood movie star Thandiwe Newton is often in front of a camera and looking fabulous. When she shared the stunning photo below, of her wearing an Ashish Gupta hand-embroidered hoodie sweatshirt as a mini dress and those 3-inch black buckled platform sandals by Sacai, her fans went wild with praise. Comments range from “wow” to “those legs!” to “you look like a classy teenager!”

Then again, Thandiwe looks great in anything and everything!

Get ready to see more of Thandiwe: Season 4 of Westworld will premiere in 2022, and she’ll appear next on the big screen in Reminiscence with Hugh Jackman — in theaters on August 20, 2021.