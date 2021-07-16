‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Stuns In Plunging Red Dress, 5’11” “Goddess!”

The Apple TV series Ted Lasso is about an American football coach (Jason Sudeikis) who travels to London to manage a beleaguered football team in the top flight of English football. P.S. He has no experience with English football. 5’11” English actress Hannah Waddingham (Game of Thrones) plays Rebecca Welton, the new owner of AFC Richmond (thanks to her divorce settlement),

Hannah is promoting Season 2 of Ted Lasso (premiering Friday, July 23) with the gorgeous photos above. Wearing a stunning red halter dress with plunging neckline, it looks like Hannah is giving herself a red card! More than one fan replied: “Goddess!”

Clearly, red is Hannah’s color! Check out the Season 2 trailer for Ted Lasso below…