Taraji P. Henson Stuns In Bright Red Hair, Tiny Shirt Dress and Stilettos, “Did Double Take”

When not on a TV or movie set, Hollywood star Taraji P. Henson is striking a pose as seen in the stunning photo below. Some of her fans didn’t recognize the gorgeous 50-year-old actress in that long bright red hair. One replied: “had to do a double take.”

Taraji is wearing “head to toe” Valentino including that white blouse she’s wearing unbutton and as a mini dress.

If you want to see more of her in Valentino: “Be sure to tune in and watch the Valentino Haute Couture show on Thursday, July 15 at 7:30PM on Instagram. As seen in the photos below, Taraji looks good in everything by every designer!

Get ready to see more of Taraji: she’s playing Miss Hannigan in the upcoming live televised broadcast of Annie Live! with Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks.