Sydney Sweeney Stuns In Tiny Curve-Hugging Mini Dress, “Marilyn Monroe Vibes”

Actress Sydney Sweeney is best known for her roles on Euphoria (Cassie), The Handmaid’s Tale (Eden) and Sharp Objects (Alice), among others. Even when not on a Hollywood TV or movie set, the gorgeous and talented 23 year old is often in front of a camera as seen in the AutoTrader ad campaign below. Sydney says she prefers a vintage car and proves it by wearing a super glamorous Hollywood retro tiny mini dress that reminds many of her fans of Marilyn Monroe. One fan replied: “Living that Marilyn Monroe life.”

It’s not the first time Sydney has rocked an old school Hollywood look. In the photo below, she and Maude Apatow reenact that famous photo of Sophia Loren looking at the bosom of the iconic blonde bombshell Jayne Mansfield.

That tiny turtleneck shirt dress below is by Miu Miu.

Get ready to see more of Sydney: she stars in Mike White’s new HBO series The White Lotus. She plays the daughter of Connie Britton’s character.