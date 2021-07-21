Sofia Richie Stuns In Cut-Out Mesh Crop Top, “Bold and Bodacious”

Sofia Richie, daughter of the legendary singer/songwriter Lionel Richie, is a professional model. The 22-year-old celebrity knows how to strike a pose. But when she shared the stunning mesh cut-out crop top photos below, her millions of fans went wild for the look and her “angel face.”

That crop top is by London design label Poster Girl, which is known for its mesh dresses and was recently featured in Vogue UK and described as producing “exquisite fashions for the bold and bodacious.” Indeed.

Kylie Jenner models for Poster Girl, (see above), as does Megan Fox (below).