Sheryl Crow, 59, Looks Amazing On Water Skis, “Soaking Up the Sun”

When not on stage or in the studio or cheering on her favorite professional basketball team who just won the NBA Championship (the Milwaukee Bucks), 59-year-old pop star Sheryl Crow enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes water-skis.

When she shared the waterskiing video below, she used her famous song “Soak Up the Sun” and captioned it: “I had to.” Her fans love the photo and video and are flooding her with compliments including “lookin 🔥🔥🔥 full time” and “you look amazing” and “Looking fabulous.”

And for all you Bucks fans, Sheryl and her two kids got to go to a couple of the NBA Finals games and they got to meet 2 NBA legends — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the Big O, Oscar Robertson!