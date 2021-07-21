Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Sheryl Crow, 59, Looks Amazing On Water Skis, “Soaking Up the Sun”

by in Culture | July 21, 2021

Lake Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Lake Park in Milwaukee, photo: https://www.flickr.com/people/jhtaylor/, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

When not on stage or in the studio or cheering on her favorite professional basketball team who just won the NBA Championship (the Milwaukee Bucks), 59-year-old pop star Sheryl Crow enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes water-skis.

When she shared the waterskiing video below, she used her famous song “Soak Up the Sun” and captioned it: “I had to.” Her fans love the photo and video and are flooding her with compliments including “lookin 🔥🔥🔥 full time” and “you look amazing” and “Looking fabulous.”

And for all you Bucks fans, Sheryl and her two kids got to go to a couple of the NBA Finals games and they got to meet 2 NBA legends — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the Big O, Oscar Robertson!

