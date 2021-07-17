Sharon Stone Stuns In Plunging Slip Dress, Gets “Fluffed Up” By 2 Gorgeous Men

Hollywood star Sharon Stone is in France for the Cannes Film Festival where the amfAR Gala is held. At the annual soiree, Sharon wore a black chiffon slip dress with “all over sequins” embroidery by Italian designer Alberta Ferretti.

Prior to walking on stage at the gala, while getting “fluffed up” by two gorgeous men (hair and makeup professionals) before her amfAR appearance, Sharon reported in the video below, “This is how I roll.”

Of course, Sharon wore more than one outfit at Cannes!

Note: That’s her son Roan B Stone in the tuxedo!