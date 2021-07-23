Shakira Stuns In Tiny Crochet Bikini On Surfboard, “I’ll Give You Some Legs”

International pop star Shakira released her new English single “Don’t Wait Up” with a video that features her laying on a surfboard in a tiny string bikini. See photos and full video below.

The 44-year-old mom of two told People magazine that she didn’t want to wear a bikini for the video. Shakira said she wanted to wear a full wetsuit because she is “a chicken for cold water.” But according to Shakira, the director told her: “You’re going to be in a bathing suit, in a bikini.” Shakira said she told the director: “I’m not that fit. I need to wear something to hold everything in properly, but okay, I’ll give you some legs.”

It’s been four years since the 44-year-old Colombian-born singer has released a studio album, El Dorado (2017).