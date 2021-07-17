Say Yes To the Dress: Who Is ‘Dance Moms’ Bride’s 6’7″ Baseball Player Fiance?

On the Season 20 premiere of Say Yes to the Dress, “We Don’t Always Have a Say Yes,” former Dance Moms reality TV star Jill Vertes brings her three daughters to the famous Kleinfeld bridal shop to shop for two weddings dresses for her eldest, Ryleigh Vertes. (Kendall Vertes, the youngest, was on Dance Moms with Jill.)

In January 2020, Ryleigh got engaged to her 6’7″ fiance, baseball player Kade McClure. He was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 2017 Major League Baseball draft. Ryleigh met Kade while at the University of Louisville, where Ryleigh was on the dance team and Kade was on the baseball team.

To begin the 2021 season, the 25 year old from Mentor, Ohio was assigned to the White Sox’s Double-A South League team, the Birmingham Barons.

