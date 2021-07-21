Russell Simmons’ Daughter Stuns In Close-Up Bikini Pics, Tags DaBaby

Co-founder of Def Jam Records, Russell Simmons and his ex-wife model Kimora Lee (m. 1998-2006) are the parents of two gorgeous daughters: 21-year-old Ming Lee Simmons and about-to-turn 19-year-old, Aoki Lee Simmons. Both young women are taking after their mother as models.

When Aoki shared the close-up string bikini pics above, she gave credit to the designer Burberry. Aoki captioned the Burberry bikini pic below “Masterpiece” and tagged 29-year-old rapper DaBaby.

While most fans replied with compliments including “perfect legs,” one asked “why you tagging him?” Note: DaBaby released the single “Masterpiece” in January 2021.

But when mama Kimora saw the Burberry bikini pics, she wanted credit as it is her swimsuit out of her “vintage closet.” Aoki replied to her mother: “but I can keep it rt?” No word on Kimora’s decision.