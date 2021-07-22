Roseanne Barr, 68, Stuns In Tight Bodycon Dress, 3-Inch Heels, “Looking Hot!”

Stand-up comedian Roseanne Barr lives in Hawaii but that doesn’t mean she wears t-shirts and shorts every day. As seen in the stunning one-shoulder tight bodycon dress pics below, the 68-year-old TV star occasionally gets dressed up.

That one-shoulder black mini dress is by L.A. designer Anine Bing. The 3-inch black leather sandals with puffy straps “Annie” are by AB, too. The label describes its fashion as: “timeless style with rock ‘n’ roll edge.”

Roseanne’s fans are going wild for her new look and are flooding her comments section with compliments including “Looking hot!” and “You look better than ever!”, among others.

Even when she goes to the doctor these days (she’s suffered from knee problems), Roseanne is getting dressed up as seen in the chic Chanel ensemble below.