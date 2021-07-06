Rod Stewart’s Gorgeous Younger Wife Flashes “Hot Legs” with Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood

British rock star Sir Rod Stewart turned 76 in January 2021 but like many people around the world, Rod didn’t celebrate in-person with old friends due to COVID-19. The good news is in May, Rod and his stunning wife of 13 years, 6’1” former model Penny Lancaster, 50, finally got to celebrate with Rod’s best friend and old Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood who went on to join the Rolling Stones.

With Ronnie is his 43-year-old wife Sally Humphreys.

When Rod shared the group photo below taken at the private Arts Club in Mayfair, one fan replied: “Hot legs Ms. Stewart.” Actually more than one fan noted Penny’s “hot legs.”