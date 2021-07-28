Rita Ora Stuns In String Bikini Pics After Kate Beckinsale Party, “Can’t Stop Smiling”

English singer/actress/talent show judge Rita Ora was one of the partygoers at Kate Beckinsale‘s birthday party in Los Angeles. Other guests included Molly Shannon, Sarah Silverman and Paris Jackson, among others. See fun photos below. Swipe to see Rita’s heart-shaped cut-out dress!

The day after, Rita posted the stunning close-up tiny string bikini photos below and wrote: “I can’t stop smiling.” Neither can her fans! Kate Beckinsale replied to the bikini shots: “Beaut” with red-heart eyed emojis.

Get ready to see more of Rita: she landed a role in the upcoming thriller Twist with Michael Caine and Lena Headey (trailer below), and in Wonderwell, the last film starring the late, great Carrie Fisher.

Rita plays the hustler, Dodge, in the modern version of Oliver Twist! Oliver Twist is a renegade graffiti artist turned art thief in London.