Ricki Lake’s 6’6″ Fiancé Missing on Celebrity Family Feud

On Season 6 of Celebrity Family Feud, host Steve Harvey welcomed former TV host Kathie Lee Gifford and her family who play against Hairspray star Ricki Lake and her family and friends. The episode originally aired in September 2020. A lot has changed for Ricki since then.

In February 2021, Ricki announced that she’s engaged to a man named Ross Burningham. According to People, the couple dated for about six months before the engagement.

Ricki, who is 5’3″, says neck pain is her “only issue” with Ross who stands 6’6″ tall.

The Celebrity Family Feud episode is airing again on Sunday, July 4 at 8 pm, and we’re pretty sure Ricki will be watching with her fiance this time around!