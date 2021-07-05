Rasheeda Stuns In Tight Strapless Denim Jumpsuit, “Great Stretch”

On the Season 10 premiere episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, “The New Normal,” while Rasheeda and Kirk‘s children interrupt their alone time, and Sierra finds closure with BK, Yandy and Mendeecees balance work and family after their move to Atlanta.

When not filming Love & Hip Hop, Rasheeda is busy at work. She just opened her third Pressed ATL shop and continues to model the merchandise. In the photo above, she’s wearing a Denim Strapless Bell Jumper which is described as having “Great stretch, front button and zipper opening, frayed hem 34-inch inseam.” Rasheeda is wearing size small.

