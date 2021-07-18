‘Punky Brewster’ Soleil Moon Frye Stuns In Plunging Backless Dress, “Hot Like Fire”

Former child actress Soleil Moon Frye recently reprised her 1980s sitcom role as foster child Punky Brewster for the new Peacock TV series with the same title, Punky Brewster. In the 2021 show, Punky (Frye) is grown up with kids of her own. Freddie Prinze, Jr. co-stars as Punky’s ex-husband.

When Soleil Moon Frye shared the stunning plunging backless dress pic above, her fans went wild and have been showering her with compliments including “Hot like fire!”

Get ready to see more of SMF: she’s filmed a crime/drama film titled The Cleaner with Luke Wilson, Lynda Carter (yes, Wonder Woman), and Shelley Long (yes, Diane from Cheers), among others.