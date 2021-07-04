Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Phoebe Dynevor Stuns In Cut-Out Dress with Pete Davidson, “Instant Love Affair”

by in Culture | July 4, 2021

Phoebe Bridgerton Netflix screengrab

Phoebe in Bridgerton (Netflix)

Actors Pete Davidson (The King of Staten Island, Saturday Night Live) and Phoebe Dynevor were seen kissing in the stands of Wimbledon this weekend in England. That khaki cut-out knit top and button midi skirt that Phoebe wore is by design house Self-Portrait.

The 26-year-old English actress who stars in the hit Netflix period drama series Bridgerton, is the brand ambassador for the fashion label.

Phoebe said of her collaboration with Self-Portrait and the fashion house’s creative director Han Chong: “I first spotted one of his dresses on a photoshoot and it was an instant love affair.”

Get ready to see more of Phoebe: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming film The Colour Room. And Pete will appear next in theaters in The Suicide Squad.

