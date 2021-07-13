‘Pet Sematary’ Prequel Star Natalie Lind Stuns In Tiny Cut-Out Mini Dress

Natalie Lind is the 22-year-old actress who is known for her roles on Big Sky (Danielle Sullivan), The Goldbergs (Dana Caldwell), Tell Me a Story (Ashley Rose Pruitt), The Gifted (Lauren Strucker), and Gotham (Silver St. Cloud), among others.

Get ready to see more of the Canadian-born beauty: she’s landed a role in the untitled Pet Sematary prequel, based on the Stephen King novel. Hollywood screenwriter Lindsey Beer is working on the script and making her directorial debut.

When not on a TV or movie set, Natalie enjoys the great outdoors as seen in the gorgeous photo above taken in Tulum, Mexico. She radiates in a shiny blue cut-out mini dress and captions the pic: “jungle diaries.”

Natalie’s fans and famous friends including Stella Hudgens went wild for the photo. Stella replied: “HOTTT”.