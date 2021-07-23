Paula Abdul, 59, Stuns In Corset Bodysuit and Fishnets, “Smoking Hot”

Triple-threat Paula Abdul launched her entertainment career as a LA Lakers cheerleader and went on to become a celebrity choreographer for pop stars including Janet Jackson. She hit the charts with her own music (Forever Your Girl); and then became an iconic judge on TV talent shows including American Idol, The X-Factor, and So You Think You Can Dance.

The two-time Emmy Award-winner is now 59 but you wouldn’t know it from looking at photos of her performing. When Paula shared the stunning corset bodysuit with fishnet stockings photos above, her fans went wild and flooded her with compliments including: “Smoking hot!” and “Fresh and young.”

It’s become her signature look!

Paula held a residency at Flamingo Las Vegas, Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl, which ended in early 2020. In June 2021, she celebrated Pride Month and always in a dazzlingly bodysuit and fishnets — see video montage above!