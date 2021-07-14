‘Parenthood’ Alum Erika Christensen Stuns In Bikini Pics, “Been Hoarding These”

Actress Erika Christensen is best known for her roles on the popular TV series Parenthood (Julia Braverman-Graham) and in films including Swimfan (Madison Bell), Traffic (Caroline Wakefield) with Michael Douglas, and Flightplan (Fiona) with Jodie Foster, among others.

When not promoting her upcoming projects including the Cheaper by the Dozen reboot starring Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union as the newly married parents of a combined 12, Erika is sharing stunning bikini pics as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below.

She wrote of the series above: “If you wanna call March a throwback… been hoarding these…”

And when not on a TV or movie set, Erika spends time with her two little ones (and in a bikini!).