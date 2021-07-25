Olympics: US Gymnast MyKayla Skinner Stuns In Bikini Pics with 6’7″ Husband

When not training in the gym or competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, 5’1 American gymnast MyKayla Skinner spends time with her husband, Jonas Harner. The former track & field star (Javelin, Discus) is 6’7″ tall!

When Jonas shared the cute couple photo above, he wrote: “Here’s to our kids (in a few years) inheriting my height and Mykayla’s athleticism!” She cleverly replied: “Let’s just hope they don’t get my height and your athleticism!!”

They met through a mutual friend at the University of Utah library. They married in November 2019.

When MyKayla shared the bikini changing video above, one fan replied: “love the shake.” Watch it!