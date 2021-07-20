Olympics: Aussie Softball Player Taylah Tsitsikronis Stuns In Gorgeous Bikini Pics

The first softball game of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo pits host nation Japan against Australia. Of the 15 selected softball players for Australia, only two have been to the Olympics before: captain Stacey Porter (Silver medalist in 2004, Bronze medalist 2008) and pitcher Justine Smethurst (Bronze, 2008). 27-year-old Taylah Tsitsikronis is a rookie Olympian.

When not out on the field, Taylah enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the stunning photos above and below. P.S. Her boyfriend is a professional softball player, too: Zane Van Lieshout is #73 on the NZ Black Sox. See the cute and impressive couple photo below.

The first 2020 Summer Olympics softball game, Japan vs. Australia, will broadcast live from Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium on Tuesday, July 20 at 8 pm on NBCSP.