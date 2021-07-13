Nicky Hilton Stuns In Plunging Mini Dress, “Legs For Days”

When socialite Nicky Hilton Rothschild shared the stunning photos below taken at the St. Regis Rome, her fans and famous friends and family flooded her with compliments. Her sister Paris Hilton dropped a series of fire emojis and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley replied: “Legs for days.”

That gorgeous blue wrap mini dress is by designer Ronny Kobo.

Nicky, who is now 37 and married to James Rothschild, grandson of Victor Rothschild, 3rd Baron Rothschild, is mother of two daughters, 5-year-old Lily and 3-year-old Teddy.

The olive green dress above and the beach hat below are both MaxMara.