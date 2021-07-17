Nia Vardalos Stuns In Split Thigh Mini Dress with Cheyenne Jackson, “Legs!”

Actress Nia Vardalos is best known for her role as Toula Portokalos in the My Big Fat Greek Wedding movies. She’s currently in Vancouver filming with former Saturday Night Live stars Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch and Cheyenne Jackson (American Horror Story, 30 Rock), among others.

When Nia shared the fun photos above, she captioned it: “Filming in Vancouver is sleepaway camp with booze.” More than one fan commented on Nia’s muscular legs peeking out of that split thigh mini skirt. One replied: “Golden calves and comedy gold.” Indeed.

Cheyenne reports that Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer wrote and produced the upcoming movie A Clüsterfünke Christmas, described as “a celebratory parody of the corny and ubiquitous traditional TV movie holiday romance genre.”

The leggy photo below is from the 2009 movie I Hate Valentine’s Day with her My Big Fat Greek Wedding husband actor John Corbett and Rachel Dratch.