Naomi Watts, 52, Stuns In Red and White Polka Dot Bikini, “Hot Babe”

When not on a Hollywood movie set, the gorgeous and talented actress Naomi Watts is often modeling. When the 52-year-old mom of two shared the video below, taken of her sitting in an adorable red and white polka dot bikini in a bath tub outside, she captioned it: “rub a dub dub” and added the Billie Holiday song “Summertime.”

When Naomi’s fans saw the video, they chimed in with compliments including “hot babe in the tub.”

Red bikinis suit the two-time Oscar Award nominee… as do one-pieces in the snow!

Get ready to see more of Naomi: she will appear next on the big screen in Once Upon a Time in Staten Island with Bobby Cannavale.