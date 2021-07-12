‘Mission Impossible’ Star Hayley Atwell Stuns In Sultry Spine-Tingling Pic, “Been Working Out”

English actress Hayley Atwell (Avengers, Agent Carter) stars in the forthcoming Mission Impossible 7 and 8 movies with Hollywood icon Tom Cruise and Pom Klementieff. The three recently attended the Wimbledon finals together in London (see photos below).

While filming Mission Impossible, Hayley has been sharing photos on location. When she shared the stunning topless photo below, she captioned it: “backbone.”

Hayley’s fans went wild for the image. One fan replied: “You’ve been working out” with a series of fire emojis; another replied: “strong and beautiful.” Indeed.

She looks great in fancy clothes, too!