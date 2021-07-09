Mira Sorvino Stuns In Tiny Mini Dress and Wedge Heels, “Jeez Your Legs!”

Oscar Award-winning actress Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite) wore a flouncy floral summer mini dress and wedge heel sandals while posing with the much-larger-than-life statue of Marilyn Monroe in Palm Springs, California. See below.

Mira played Marilyn Monroe for the HBO film Norma Jean and Marilyn, which she remembers as one of her all time favorite acting experiences. See clip below.

When Mira shared the photos above, actress Lucy Walsh replied: “Two pairs of killer legs” and supermodel Helena Christensen wrote: “Jeez your legs!!!”

Note: Mira’s husband actor Christopher Backus took the photos above!