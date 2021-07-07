Mikhail Baryshnikov’s Gorgeous Daughter Stuns In Stopgap Seashell Bikini

Russian-born ballet dancer and actor Mikhail Baryshnikov (White Nights, Sex and the City) is the father of four children including American-born actress Anna Baryshnikov. Anna is known for her roles in the film Manchester by the Sea and for her current role as Lavinia in the Apple TV+ series Dickinson with Hailee Steinfeld as the rebellious poet.

When not on a TV or movie set, the gorgeous and talented 29-year-old Northwestern graduate spends time with friends and sometimes in bikinis as seen in the fun photo above. That’s Anna on the left, using two conch shells in place of a bikini top!

It’s not the first time Anna has been caught without a bikini top!

