Michelle Pfeiffer Stuns With Long Messy Hair, Rose-Tinted Sunglasses, “Bittersweet Goodbye”

Hollywood movie star Michelle Pfeiffer (Scarface, Dangerous Liaisons, The Fabulous Baker Boys) reports that she’s traveling to another country to shoot another film. With excitement she captioned the close-up photo below: “Another adventure, here I come!”

The stunning photo had Michelle’s fans and famous friends showering her with compliments and inquiries into those rose-tinted sunglasses. Actress Julianne Margulies replied: “I want those glasses.” Michelle reveals those pink lensed aviator sunglasses are by Michael Kors.

Michelle captioned the gorgeous photo above: “Leaving NYC. My batteries recharged. Bittersweet goodbye.” She says “I’m no fashionista” with the photos below with Giorgio Armani, but she always looks amazing in everything — even a simple white t-shirt!

Get ready to see more of Michelle: she’s playing Betty Ford in the upcoming TV series The First Lady with Kiefer Sutherland who’s playing FDR and Viola Davis, who’s playing Michelle Obama. Michelle is traveling to film the forthcoming 2023 movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania with Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly.