Michael J Fox’s Wife Rocks Overalls on 33rd Anniversary with Their 4 Kids, “Happy People”

Hollywood power couple Michael J. Fox (Back to the Future, Family Ties) and Tracy Pollen celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary at Aquinnah, Massachusetts (formerly Gay Head), a small town on the western-end of Martha’s Vineyard island with a population of 311. They married in 1988, the same year they both appeared in the movie Bright Lights, Big City.

As seen in the sweet beach photos above and below, Tracy rocked a causal look with a pair of white overalls and black flip-flops. She captioned the photo above: “Where it all began, happy anniversary my love.”

The happy couple were able to celebrate with all four of their children. Above, (l-r): Esme Fox, Michael J Fox, twin daughters Aquinnah Fox, Schuyler Fox, Sam Fox, and Tracy Pollen. “Happy people in their happy place,” writes Tracy.

Get ready to hear more of Michael J. Fox: he is voicing the character of xx in the upcoming animated movie Back Home Again with Kim Basinger, Jeremy Renner, Ed Asner, Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Marlon Wayans, among others.