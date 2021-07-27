Mena Suvari Stuns In White Trench Coat Dress and Stilettos, 3 Months After Baby

Actress Mena Suvari is best known for her roles in two very popular 1999 movies — American Beauty (Angela) and American Pie (Heather). Since then, she’s landed recurring roles on Six Feet Under (Edie), Chicago Fire (Isabella), South of Hell (Maria), American Woman (Kathleen), and American Horror Story (Elizabeth Short), among others.

Now the 42-year-old actress is promoting her memoir, The Great Peace, in which she details years of drug addiction and sexual abuse. For her Good Morning America appearance, Mena stunned in a white trench coat dress, as seen above. P.S. Those 4-inch strappy sandal stilettos are by VEERAH.

Mena looks amazing in the gorgeous ensemble… especially after having a baby in April! It’s a boy!

Get ready to see more of Mena: she stars in three movies this summer, the drama/romance Grace and Grit, and two thrillers – Locked In (she plays a protective single mom locked in a storage facility) and Paradise Cove (she plays a Malibu homeowner terrorized by the deranged homeless lady living under their new house).